Ukraine Says It Used U.S.-Made System to KO Russia’s Scariest Missile

Ukraine announced that it shot down one Russia’s feared hypersonic Kinzhal missiles using a billion-dollar American-made Patriot air-defense system that arrived just last month in response to fervent pleas. “I congratulate the Ukrainian people on a historic event,” Lt. Gen. Mykola Oleshchuk said in a statement, according to The New York Times. “Yes, we have shot down the ‘unparalleled’ ‘Kinzhal.’” Ukrainian soldiers traveled to Fort Sill, Oklahoma, earlier this year to learn how to operate the Patriot system.