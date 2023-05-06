CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Ukraine Says It Used U.S.-Made System to KO Russia’s Scariest Missile

    TAKE THAT

    Patriot Air Defense System

    Kacper Pempel/Reuters

    Ukraine announced that it shot down one Russia’s feared hypersonic Kinzhal missiles using a billion-dollar American-made Patriot air-defense system that arrived just last month in response to fervent pleas. “I congratulate the Ukrainian people on a historic event,” Lt. Gen. Mykola Oleshchuk said in a statement, according to The New York Times. “Yes, we have shot down the ‘unparalleled’ ‘Kinzhal.’” Ukrainian soldiers traveled to Fort Sill, Oklahoma, earlier this year to learn how to operate the Patriot system.

    Read it at The New York Times