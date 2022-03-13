CHEAT SHEET
Ukraine Says Russia Has Kidnapped Yet Another Mayor
A Ukrainian official accused Russia on Sunday of kidnapping yet another elected mayor. “Today, Russian war criminals abducted another democratically elected Ukrainian mayor,” Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted. “Getting zero local support, invaders turn to terror. I call on all states & international organizations to stop Russian terror against Ukraine and democracy.” The Washington Post said it has yet to confirm the abduction but multiple Ukrainian officials have noted it. The alleged abduction of Dniprorudne Mayor Yevhen Matveev comes just days after Russian forces abducted the mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, and charged him with terrorism before installing a new city leader.