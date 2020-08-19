Ukraine Says They Foiled Russian Cyberattack Aimed at ‘Destabilizing’ Country

Read it at Interfax Ukraine
Ukrainian cybersecurity officials claim they detected a Russian plan to launch a cyberattack on government and critical infrastructure networks. The alleged attack was reportedly “aimed at destabilizing the situation in Ukraine before the Independence Day and during preparations for the next local elections,” according to a statement by Ukraine’s National Cyber Coordination Centre. Officials say they uncovered the plan when researchers detected a spear-phishing campaign that used malware-laden documents meant to mimic attachments sent by Ukraine’s Security Service sent to government officials.