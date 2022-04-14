Putin’s Captured Bestie Says Goodbye to 23 Houses, 26 Cars and a Yacht
SEIZED
A day after it was announced that Viktor Medvedchuk had been recaptured following an escape from house arrest, Ukraine said it had seized 154 assets from stalwart Putin ally. The laundry list of assets taken from the 67-year-old pro-Kremlin opposition politician and his family includes 30 land plots, 23 hours, 32 apartments, 26 cars, and one yacht, according to The Washington Post. One of Ukraine’s richest people, Medvedchuk was arrested and charged with treason by Ukrainian authorities but escaped after Russian forces pushed over the border. He was missing for 48 days. On Wednesday, Russian officials rejected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s proposal of a prisoner swap for Medvedchuk. The deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, warned Ukrainians to “lock the doors well at night to make sure they do not become the people who are going to be exchanged themselves.”