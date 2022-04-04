CHEAT SHEET
Ukraine Seizes Control of Key Northeastern Border Area From Russia
The Ukrainian armed forces claimed a psychologically and strategically important victory in their counterattack against Russia Monday, saying the country’s northeastern border with Russia, in the Sumy region, is once again under Ukrainian control. According to Ukrainian website zn.ua, Serhiy Bratchuk, a spokesperson for the Odessa Military Administration, said: “The state border of Ukraine in the Sumy region is under the control of the Armed Forces!” Ukrainian officials have been saying for several days that “Russian invaders” were leaving the area, which some analysts believe marks a change of strategy by Russia as it seeks to concentrate its military might on the east of the country.