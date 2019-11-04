CHEAT SHEET
PURGING
Ukraine to Fire Prosecutor Who Discussed Bidens With Giuliani: Reuters
The Ukraine prosecutor in charge of investigating Burisma, the Ukraine company that Hunter Biden sat on the board of, is now at risk of losing his job, Reuters reports. The prosecutor, Kostiantyn Kulyk, spoke to President Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani in 2016. According to Giuliani, the two spoke about allegations that former Vice President Joe Biden had tried to have Ukraine’s then-chief prosecutor, Viktor Shokin, fired to stop an investigation into Burisma. The conversation appears to be a piece of the Trump administration’s effort to have Ukraine investigate a political rival. Ukraine is reportedly firing Kulyk for failing to show up for an exam that all employees of the General Prosecutor’s Office have been ordered to pass to keep their jobs, as part of an effort by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to restore confidence in the country’s notoriously corrupt prosecution office. More than 400 prosecutors, or around a third of all staff, have already been fired by the prosecutor general.