Ukraine to Request Long List of Weapons From U.S., Including 2,000 Missiles
NO END IN SIGHT
Ukraine is set to put in another order for U.S. weapons it says it needs to continue an offensive against the Russian invasion into 2023, including a long-range missile system the U.S. has been reluctant to provide in the past. According to list shared with U.S. lawmakers and obtained by The Wall Street Journal, Ukraine wants an Army Tactical Missile System, or ATACMS, which fires missiles from nearly 190 miles. The U.S. had denied initial requests for the system, fearing Ukraine may use it strike Russian territory, which may escalate the conflict even further. Ukraine’s defense minister previously said it was needed to keep up with Russia’s longer-range multiple rocket launch systems. Also on Ukraine’s laundry list were 29 types of weapon systems and ammunition, including tanks, drones, more Harpoon anti-ship missiles, and 2,000 missiles for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System.