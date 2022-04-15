Ukraine’s Defense Minister Trolls Russia: Can’t Wait to SCUBA Dive to the Wreck of the Moskva
YOU SANK MY BATTLESHIP
Ukraine Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov didn’t waste time to mock Russia over the loss of its “flagship” warship Moskva, which sank Thursday under disputed circumstances. Russia says a fire onboard crippled the massive vessel and it lost balance as it was being towed to a port for repair. Ukraine says the ship exploded in a precision hit. The ship has played a key role in the war so far, with its crew having been told to “fuck off” by Ukrainian troops on Snake Island during the early days of the invasion. Reznikov tweeted on Friday that the sunken ship is now “a worthy diving site” he looks forward to visiting when the war ends. “We have one more diving spot in the Black Sea now,” he said. “Will definitely visit the wreck after our victory in the war. BTW, I already have 300 scuba dives.”