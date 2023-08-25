Ukraine Unleashes Massive Missile and Drone Assault on Russia
Ukraine fired a missile toward Moscow and used 42 drones to attack Crimea, officials in Russia said Friday, in one of the biggest known coordinated air attacks on Kremlin-controlled territory since the beginning of the war. Russia’s Defense Ministry said a modified S-200 missile was blasted out of the skies over the Kaluga region, which borders the Moscow region. “The missile was detected and destroyed by air defenses,” the ministry said. It separately added that a fleet of 42 drones had swarmed Crimea—which Russia illegally annexed in 2014—on Thursday night. The ministry said 33 drones were “suppressed by electronic warfare and crashed without reaching the target,” while the other nine were “destroyed.” No casualties were immediately reported in connection with either attack. The latest barrage comes amid increasing reports of Ukrainian strikes inside Russian-held territory, including an unprecedented landing of Kyiv’s troops on Crimea earlier on Thursday.