Ukraine Used British Storm Shadow Missiles to Destroy Russian Sub: Report
ON TARGET
Ukraine has confirmed that it was behind an attack on a shipyard in occupied Crimea in which a Russian submarine and a landing ship were wrecked—and a senior official told Politico that British cruise missiles were used, fired from Ukrainian warplanes. Wednesday’s attack on the Sevastopol facility used to service the Russian Black Sea Fleet is thought to have left both the Kilo-class submarine Rostov-on-Don—used to launch Kalibr missiles at Ukraine—and the landing ship Minsk beyond repair. The disclosure that British Storm Shadow missiles were used will fuel tensions between Russia and the U.K, which has been highly proactive in arming and training Ukrainian forces. The British position has always always been clear, however: that as illegally occupied territory, the Crimean peninsula is fair game for Ukrainian attacks.