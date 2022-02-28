Ukraine’s ‘Go Fuck Yourself’ Heroes Who Defended Snake Island Still Alive, Its Navy Says
‘ALIVE AND WELL’
The Ukrainian border guards who refused to surrender to a Russian warship with the now famous words “Go fuck yourself” are still alive and in Russian captivity, according to Ukraine’s navy. The group of Ukrainian security forces guarding Snake Island became national heroes when a recording of what was thought to be their last defiant words was released. However, the Ukrainian navy said on Facebook on Monday that the men are still alive. The statement read: “Regarding the Marines and border guards, who were taken captive by Russian occupiers on the island of Snake... We are very happy to learn that our brothers are alive and well with them!” The navy went on to say that a civilian ship went to the island to search for the victims after the attack, but it was seized by Russian forces. The Navy has called for the release of the Ukrainians.