CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Ukraine’s Holocaust Survivors Are Now Escaping to Germany
TIME IS A FLAT CIRCLE
Read it at The New York Times
Around 78 Holocaust survivors who escaped Nazi Germany during World War II have sought safety back in Germany, fleeing Vladimir Putin’s bombardment of Ukraine. In an ironic twist of fate, the frail survivors have been evacuated via Poland to a special care facility in Hanover, The New York Times. Around 10,000 Holocaust survivors escaped to the Soviet Union during the war and became Russian or Ukrainian citizens. One survivor who was evacuated this week told the Times that she was dubious at first. Galina Ploschenko, 90, said, “They told me Germany was my best option. I told them, ‘I hope you’re right.”