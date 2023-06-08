Ukraine’s Long-Awaited Counteroffensive Has Begun: Reports
GO GET ’EM
The Ukrainian military has kicked off its long-awaited counteroffensive to reclaim territories seized by Russia, according to multiple reports. Two unnamed Ukrainian officials confirmed the news to ABC, while four military sources were quoted by The Washington Post as saying the Ukrainian military had ramped up strikes on Russian positions in the southeast in a bid to free occupied territory. Experts have said the counteroffensive technically began a few days ago, but Ukrainian authorities stressed that they would not make an official announcement when the time comes. Russian authorities have said Ukrainian troops launched major attacks in the Zaporizhzhia region, but Moscow insists those attacks were “stopped.” One Ukrainian soldier taking part in fighting in the southeast told the Post there was “continuous heavy fighting” in the area. “Our artillery and aviation are working, but the Russians’ are working, as well. It is difficult for us and for them. The armed forces are advancing. But not as fast as we wanted,” he was quoted saying.