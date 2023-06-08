CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

1
    Ukraine’s Long-Awaited Counteroffensive Has Begun: Reports

    Allison Quinn

    News Editor

    Ukrainian service members of the 55th Separate Artillery Brigade fire a Caesar self-propelled howitzer toward Russian troops near the town of Avdiivka in Donetsk region, Ukraine, May 31, 2023.

    Viacheslav Ratynskyi/Reuters

    The Ukrainian military has kicked off its long-awaited counteroffensive to reclaim territories seized by Russia, according to multiple reports. Two unnamed Ukrainian officials confirmed the news to ABC, while four military sources were quoted by The Washington Post as saying the Ukrainian military had ramped up strikes on Russian positions in the southeast in a bid to free occupied territory. Experts have said the counteroffensive technically began a few days ago, but Ukrainian authorities stressed that they would not make an official announcement when the time comes. Russian authorities have said Ukrainian troops launched major attacks in the Zaporizhzhia region, but Moscow insists those attacks were “stopped.” One Ukrainian soldier taking part in fighting in the southeast told the Post there was “continuous heavy fighting” in the area. “Our artillery and aviation are working, but the Russians’ are working, as well. It is difficult for us and for them. The armed forces are advancing. But not as fast as we wanted,” he was quoted saying.

