Ukraine’s Richest Person Sues Russia Over Putin’s War
‘EVIL CANNOT GO UNPUNISHED’
Ukraine’s wealthiest oligarch has sued Russia over violations of property rights in his country since Putin’s war machine invaded in February. Rinat Akhmetov, who is thought to be worth around $7 billion, cited the bombing of the Azovstal steel plant and other infrastructure during the siege of Mariupol in his suit at the European Court of Human Rights. “Evil cannot go unpunished,” Akhmetov said in a statement issued by his System Capital Management group. “Russia’s crimes against Ukraine and our people are egregious, and those guilty of them must be held liable.” The tycoon’s lawsuit comes after Ukraine’s justice department filed a separate suit at the same court last month seeking $80 billion in compensation from the Kremlin over the war.