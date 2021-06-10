Ukraine’s Soccer Team Forced to Make Changes to ‘Political’ Shirts After Russia Flips Out
STITCH UP
Europe’s biggest international soccer tournament kicks off Friday, and Ukraine’s team is going to have to rustle up a new shirt design pretty urgently. European soccer’s ruling body, UEFA, has ordered Ukraine to make changes to its shirt after Russian officials became enraged by what they alleged were political messages sewn into the design. Earlier this week, Russia sent a letter of complaint about the shirt, which features an outline of Ukraine’s borders that includes Crimea—which was annexed by Russia in 2014—and the slogan “Glory to our Heroes,” which was used as a rallying cry during 2014 protests against the annexation. UEFA has ruled that the outline of Ukraine can stay, but the slogan has to go because it’s “clearly political in nature.” The postponed Euro 2020 tournament begins in Italy on Friday, and Ukraine’s first match is scheduled for Sunday.