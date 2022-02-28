Ukrainian Ambassador to U.N. Spits Some Fire at Nuke-Happy Putin
MADE OF STEEL
Ukraine’s ambassador to the United Nations, Sergiy Kyslytsya, has once again shown the world that he’s made of steel. Last week, he told Russia’s ambassador to his face that he was going to hell. And on Monday, he essentially told Russian President Vladimir Putin that he should kill himself. During an emergency special session of the U.N., Kyslytsya likened the Russian invasion, and the escalating global security threat, to World War II and Putin to its maniacal initiator Adolf Hitler. “What a madness,” Kyslytsya said, referencing Putin’s decision to put Russian nuclear arms on high alert. “If [Putin] wants to kill himself, he doesn’t need to use nuclear arsenal. He has to do what the guy in Berlin did in a bunker in May 1945.”