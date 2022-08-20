Ukrainian Drones Batter Russian-Held Territory Far from War Front
STRIKING BACK
Drones battered Russian-occupied territory Friday following explosions in Russia itself, demonstrating Ukraine’s ability to strike back far from the front line of the war. A Western official also said blasts from last week incapacitated half of Russia’s Black Sea naval aviation force. Russian news organization Tass reported that the country struck down six Ukranian drones Friday in a town near the Russian-held city of Kherson, which Ukrainian officials aim to reclaim. “The Ukrainian armed forces treated the Russians to a magical evening,” said a member of Kherson’s regional council that was disintegrated by Russia. On Thursday, two Russian villages had to be evacuated after explosions near an ammunition dump more than 60 miles away from any Ukrainian-held areas. Although Ukraine has not officially commented on the incidents behind Russian borders, it has hinted at using long-range weapons or sabotage to achieve such results.