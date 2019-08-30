CHEAT SHEET
ABOUT TIME
Ukrainian Filmmaker Oleg Sentsov Freed After Five Years in Russian Prison
Oleg Sentsov, the Ukrainian filmmaker whose imprisonment in Russia on trumped up “terrorism” charges in 2014 sparked an international outcry, has been freed after more than five years behind bars. The news was announced on Facebook early Friday local time by Ukrainian lawmaker Anna Islamova, who said Sentsov was among several Ukrainian prisoners released as part of a prisoner swap between Moscow and Kyiv. Ruslan Ryaboshapka, Ukraine’s newly sworn in prosecutor general, appeared to confirm the news by reposting Islamova’s announcement. The Ukrainian sailors captured by Russian forces near the Kerch Strait late last year were also said to have been freed as part of the exchange, though it was not immediately clear how many of them. Sentsov, who was taken from his home in Crimea’s capital of Simferopol by agents of Russia’s Federal Security Service shortly after Russia seized the territory in May 2014, was sentenced to 20 years in a Russian prison in what was largely seen as a show trial in 2015. While behind bars, he was seen as a symbol of resistance against Russia’s occupation of Ukraine. Amnesty International, Pussy Riot, and actor Johnny Depp were among those to take part in campaigns calling for his release.