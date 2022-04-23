Ukrainian Forces Strike Russian Command Post and Kill Two More Generals
ANOTHER TWO BITE THE DUST
Ukrainian forces have killed two more Russian generals in a strike on a command post near occupied Kherson, authorities said Saturday. That would bring the total tally to at least nine since the start of Russia’s “special operation” against Ukraine on Feb. 24. The Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Intelligence Directorate announced the strike Saturday, saying the “crushing blow” was dealt to the operations center of the 49th Combined Arms Army of the Russian Armed Forces. The command post, according to Ukraine’s military intelligence, “contrary to common sense… was located just a slight distance” from the front line in the Kherson region. A third Russian general was also severely wounded in the strike, they said. Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych, in an interview with former-lawyer-turned-journalist Mark Feygin on Saturday, said he thinks the third general “will not survive.” He said Ukrainian intelligence is still busy determining the identities of those killed, but there were some 50 high-ranking Russian officers at the command post at the time.