CHEAT SHEET
‘WE HAVE OUR OWN SECRETS’
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Denies Trump Pressured President in July Phone Call
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko has denied reports that President Trump pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a July phone call and stressed that Ukraine will not take sides in the growing showdown between Trump and former vice president Joe Biden. “President Trump is interested, his adviser, Giuliani, newspapers, Democrats, Republicans are interested in whether pressure had been put on Ukraine,” Prystaiko said in an interview with Hromadske released Saturday. “I want to say that we are an independent state, we have our own secrets.” He went on to say that “evil intentions” and “misinformation” were to blame for claims that Ukraine supported Hillary Clinton over Trump in 2016. Recent reports have said Trump repeatedly urged the Ukrainian president to work with his attorney, Rudy Giuliani, to investigate Biden and his son’s ties to a Ukrainian gas company ahead of the 2020 election.