Ukrainian Gas CEO: I’ll Talk to Feds Investigating Rudy Giuliani’s Business Dealings
The CEO of Ukrainian state gas company Naftogaz told Time he is ready to give evidence to U.S. federal prosecutors probing the business dealings of President Trump's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani. “I will with a high likelihood be invited to testify in this case,” Andriy Kobolyev said, adding that he “would be willing to come and testify” if he were summoned. Naftogaz is reportedly connected to Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, two men who allegedly worked with Giuliani to pressure Ukraine into investigating former Vice President Joe Biden and his son. Parnas and Fruman allegedly tried to use their political connections to replace the leadership at Naftogaz, which resisted the two men's efforts for a gas deal.
Kobolyev said he would be willing to give prosecutors information on Parnas, Fruman, and Giuliani because, as he said, “everything is connected.” Kobolyev wouldn't elaborate on what exactly he'd tell prosecutors in his testimony, however. This comes after another Naftogaz executive, Andrew Favorov, was questioned by federal prosecutors in New York earlier this week, which he described as a “very unusual experience,” according to Kobolyev.
Prosecutors are reportedly investigating Giuliani for potential campaign finance violations and illegal lobbying. The investigation reportedly stems from the probe into Parnas and Fruman, who both pleaded not guilty to campaign finance violations last month. Giuliani and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York have yet to comment on Kobolyev's comments.