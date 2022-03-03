Ukrainian Journalist Killed in Russian Shelling of Kyiv Television Tower
‘RECKLESS ATTACK’
A Ukrainian journalist was killed in Kyiv on Tuesday, just a week after Russian forces invaded the country. Yevhenii Sakun, a camera operator for a Ukrainian television station that had covered the invasion, was killed when Russian forces shelled the city’s television tower, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists, which issued a statement mourning his death. “We are deeply saddened by the death of Ukrainian journalist Yevhenii Sakun, who was killed in a reckless Russian attack on civilian infrastructure in Kyiv,” Gulnoza Said, the group’s program coordinator for Europe and Central Asia, said. “All parties to the conflict must protect local and international journalists and stop targeting media facilities and equipment.”