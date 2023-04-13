CHEAT SHEET
Ukrainian Man Sets Himself Ablaze in Call to Defeat Russia
A Ukrainian man set himself on fire in front of the Ukrainian consulate in the Polish city of Krakow on Thursday, authorities say. A spokesperson for the municipal police said the man had addressed a group of his fellow Ukrainians gathered in front of the consulate, urging them to return home and help fend off Russian forces. The 63-year-old man, who has not been identified, was rushed to a hospital but is now in “tragic” condition, according to local media. A police officer was nearby at the time of the incident and helped bystanders put out the flames. Doctors are now said to be “fighting for [the man’s] life.”