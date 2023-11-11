Ukrainian Military Officer Organized Bombing of Nord Stream Gas Pipeline: Report
NEW DETAILS
Roman Chervinsky, a top Ukrainian military official, was part of the team behind the mysterious explosions that sabotaged the Nord Stream gas pipelines and sparked an international bout of finger-pointing between Ukraine, Russia and the United States last year, The Washington Post reported citing several unnamed sources. The 48-year-old worked with several others to rent a sailboat and use diving equipment to strap explosives to various parts of the pipeline, seriously damaging the pipelines that run between Russia and Europe, according to the Post. Chervinsky, in a statement delivered by his attorney to the Post, denied any involvement, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly publicly denied the notion that his country was involved in the attack.