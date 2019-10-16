CHEAT SHEET
HANDOFF
Ukrainian Oligarch Dmitry Firtash’s Legal Team Gave Discrediting Documents to Trump Allies
A Ukrainian oligarch wanted by the U.S. government on corruption charges gave close allies of President Trump documents and information that would help them discredit Trump’s opponents, TIME reports. Dmitry Firtash’s legal team supplied the information while preparing his defense fighting extradition to the U.S. on racketeering and bribery charges, according to five people directly involved in the effort and two other people familiar with it. Firtash’s lawyers have gathered documents that made allegations against former special counsel Robert Mueller and former vice president Joe Biden, which Firtash’s lawyers then passed on to associates of Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, TIME reports. Giuliani then presented some of this information on Fox News, TIME reports, including an affidavit from former Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin. Giuliani did not say he obtained the affidavit from lawyers of Firtash. “I do not represent Mr. Firtash and I have never met him,” Giuliani said in a text message to TIME when asked about his ties to Firtash’s legal team.