Ukrainian Oligarch in Trump Impeachment Drama Laundered Billions in U.S.: Feds
MONEY TRAIL
A Ukrainian oligarch who was involved in the impeachment drama surrounding President Trump has been accused by the U.S. Department of Justice of stealing billions of dollars from a bank he formerly owned and subsequently laundering the money around the world. A complaint filed by the Justice Department that seeks to seize commercial properties in Texas and Kentucky from Ihor Kolomoisky and his business partner, Gennadiy Boholiubov, alleges that the pair moved billions through various companies to “thoroughly disguise their nature, source, ownership, and control.” Kolomoisky was tied to the events that led to Trump’s impeachment proceedings earlier this year after two of Rudy Giuliani's associates met with him to try and get a sit-down with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.