Ukrainian Olympian’s Disqualification Helmet Appeal Dismissed

The Court of Arbitration for Sport at the Olympic Games dismissed Ukrainian skeleton slider Vladyslav Heraskevych’s appeal to be reinstated to the competition after he was disqualified over athlete expression rules. He was dismissed from the Olympics after he competed wearing a helmet featuring the photographs of Ukrainian athletes killed as a result of Russia’s war in Ukraine. “The Sole Arbitrator, whilst fully sympathetic to Mr Heraskevych’s commemoration, is bound by rules in the IOC Athlete Expression Guidelines,” the decision stated. “The Sole Arbitrator considers these Guidelines provide a reasonable balance between athletes’ interests to express their views, and athletes’ interests to receive undivided attention for their sporting performance on the field of play.” Ahead of the decision, Heraskevych, 27, told CNN that no matter what the court determined, he was proud that the helmet had received attention. “First and the biggest win, it’s memory of the athletes,” he said. “People are now super united about this story, and I’m really grateful for that. I think it’s also a very good story how sport can unite people, and now they’re united around these athletes and they united around their dignity.”