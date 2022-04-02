War Photographer and Missing Dad Maks Levin Found Shot Dead Near Kyiv
TRAGIC LOSS
Maks Levin, a Ukrainian photographer who freelanced for Reuters, the Associated Press, and the BBC, was found dead near Kyiv on Saturday. His body was located in the Russian-occupied Vyshgorod district, the last place Levin was heard from after he said he would travel there to document the battle. A local prosecutor’s office told The New York Times Levin was shot dead by Russian forces in “small arms fire” and a full investigation was underway. Levin had traveled with his colleague Oleksiy Chernyshov before their disappearance on March 13, after which their car was found abandoned near the Guta village. His wife Inna Varenytsia previously told The Daily Beast Levin was a man dedicated to his work. “Maks has never been a part of his stories, he simply shows the raw truth, he allows his characters to open up to him,” she said.