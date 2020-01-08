Ukrainian Plane Crash in Iran Raises Issue of Flaw in Another 737 Model

The crash of a Ukrainian International Airlines flight 10 minutes after it took off from Tehran, killing 176 people, raises questions about a known safety issue with the model of the Boeing 737 involved—not the grounded 737-MAX but the previous NG, Next Generation, model.

There has been no official finding of the cause of the crash—whether it was shot down or was doomed by mechanical failure or pilot error. Iran pointed to a technical malfunction, but Ukraine suggested it was looking at all scenarios.

It is unusual for a crash like this to occur so suddenly during the climb out from an airport without the pilot being able to send a Mayday distress call.

This could indicate the likelihood of a sudden and catastrophic failure overtaking the flight so completely that the pilots had no chance to respond.

Investigators are sure to give priority to considering if this is a kind of failure that has previously occurred on the 737-800 NG model involved. In doing so, their attention will focus on Southwest Airlines Flight 1380 in 2018 when a sudden and catastrophic failure of an engine fan blade crippled a 737 so badly that only the nerve and skill of its pilot, Tammie Jo Shults, saved it from disaster.

After investigating this incident, the National Transportation Safety Board last November pinpointed a flaw in the engine casing of this model of the 737 that made it possible for an engine fan blade that fails to become like shrapnel from a missile that tears into the fuselage of the airplane.

Boeing responded to the NTSB alert by saying that no airplanes needed to be grounded while the problem was fixed. They said:

“All 737 NGs are safe to continue operating normally as the issue is completely mitigated by the fan blade inspections. In addition, Boeing is working on the design enhancements to fully address the safety recommendation from the NTSB. Once approved by the FAA, that design change will be implemented in the existing NG fleet over the longer term. This issue is limited to the 737 NG and does not affect the 737 MAX.”

The failure that hit Flight 1380 occurred at 30,000 feet as the flight reached cruise height. The Ukrainian 737 that crashed in Iran was at around 8,000 feet when disaster struck. There are two possibilities for an engine failure related to that altitude: the engines were stressed at maximum power for the climb, or there could have been a bird strike.

Boeing has not commented on the possible cause of the disaster. In a tweet overnight, it said it had seen media reports and was gathering more information. Early Wednesday morning, it tweeted: “This is a tragic event and our heartfelt thoughts are with the crew, passengers, and their families. We are in contact with our airline customer and stand by them in this difficult time. We are ready to assist in any way needed.”