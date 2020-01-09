Ukrainian Plane Tried to Turn Back to Airport Before Crash, Says Iran
The crew of the Ukrainian plane that crashed near Tehran on Wednesday tried to turn back to the airport before the plane went down, Iranian investigators have claimed. The Boeing 737-800 went down minutes after taking off from Tehran’s airport, killing all 176 people on board. Iran’s civil aviation authority released a preliminary report Thursday that said the plane had already erupted in flames before it crashed. The report also stated that both of the black boxes from the plane had been recovered, but they had been damaged and some parts of their memory have been lost. The crash came just hours after Iran carried out missile strikes on two air bases in Iraq that house U.S. forces, but no evidence has linked the two events. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said crash investigators from his country had arrived in Iran to assist in the probe. He said the priority for Ukraine was to identify the cause of the plane crash.