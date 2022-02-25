Ukrainian President Asks Putin for Talks to End the Killing
DESPERATE PLEA
As fighting broke out in the streets of Kyiv on Friday and Russian forces entered parts of the city, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky issued a new appeal to Russia’s Vladimir Putin to stop the war. “I would like to appeal to the president of the Russian Federation. There is fighting underway across all the territory of Ukraine. Let's sit down at the negotiating table. To stop people from dying,” he said in a video address posted on Facebook. He also urged Ukrainian troops to “stay strong” and called on European leaders to do more to help stop Russia's aggression. “I am sure that you see [what is happening in Ukraine]—all of you, all of Europe. But we don’t entirely see what you’re planning to do about it.” “When bombs are falling on Kyiv, that’s happening in Europe, not just Ukraine,” he said, telling European leaders that “everything should be on the table” to stop Russia. “It’s still possible to stop the aggression. It’s necessary to take action immediately.”