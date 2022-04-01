CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Axes Two ‘Traitor’ Generals
‘ANTIHEROES’
Read it at CNN
In a somewhat cryptic message, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the removal of two generals in his televised Thursday evening address, calling them “antiheroes” who had “not decided where their homeland is.” The chief of the Main Department of Internal Security of the Security Service of Ukraine, Naumov Andriy Olehovych, and the head of the Office of the Security Service of Ukraine in the Kherson region, Kryvoruchko Serhiy Oleksandrovych, were both stripped of their rank, according to CNN. “Today another decision was made regarding antiheroes,” Zelensky said. “Now I do not have time to deal with all the traitors. But gradually they will all be punished,” adding that “Random generals don’t belong here!”