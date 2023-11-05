CHEAT SHEET
    1

    Ukrainian President Zelensky Calls Putin a 'F--ing Terrorist' in Interview

    TOP ENEMY

    Corbin Bolies

    Media Reporter

    NBC News

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky did not mince words when discussing his Russian opponent Vladimir Putin during a Meet the Press interview on Sunday. “I have a lot of power, back even feeling strong. And I have a lot of energy,” he said when asked what kept him going. “It doesn’t mean that we want to fight all our lives because the price is high, like I said. Because the war takes the best of us, the best heroes, the best men, women, children. That’s it. But we are not ready to give our freedom to this f—ing terrorist, Putin. That’s it. That’s why we are fighting. That’s it.”