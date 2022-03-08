Zelensky Invokes Shakespeare, Churchill in Impassioned Speech to U.K. Parliament
‘TO BE OR NOT TO BE?’
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivered a Churchill-inspired speech to the U.K. parliament Tuesday, promising his country would push back against Russian forces as he asked for help. “The question for us now is to be or not to be,” Zelensky said, according to the Independent. “For 13 days this question could have been asked but now I can give you a definitive answer. It’s definitely yes, to be.” He called on the legislative body to increase sanctions against Russia and to declare it a terrorist nation, urging the U.K. to stand stronger alongside Ukraine. “We will fight till the end, at sea, in the air. We will continue fighting for our land, whatever the cost. We will fight in the forests, in the fields, on the shores, in the streets,” he said. “We are looking for your help, for the help of western countries.”