Ukrainian President Refuses to Evacuate, Tells U.S. He Needs Ammo, ‘Not a Ride’
NOT BACKING DOWN
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has rejected an offer from the U.S. government to evacuate from Kyiv as Russian forces streamed into the city. A senior U.S. intelligence official was quoted telling the Associated Press that Zelensky offered a blunt response to the proposed evacuation, saying that “the fight is here” in the Ukrainian capital. He also reportedly said he needed ammunition from the U.S., and “not a ride.” His refusal to flee comes at a critical time for not just the Ukrainian capital, but the entirety of the country, as Ukrainian forces have come under attack on all sides by the Russian military. While the Ukrainian military says it has fended off several attacks in Kyiv, U.S. intelligence officials have expressed concerns the city could fall to Russia within a matter of days if Moscow intensifies efforts. Zelensky said earlier this week he knows he’s “target number one” on Russia’s kill list, but he couldn’t bring himself to leave. “I’m staying with my people,” he said.