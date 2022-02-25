Zelensky Shames Putin: Was the Ukrainian Kindergarten You Bombed Full of Little Nazis?
SENSELESS WAR
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky issued a video address to the nation just after midnight Saturday, warning that Russian forces will likely intensify attacks throughout the night and “storm” Kyiv. Two days after Russian forces launched their military offensive in the country, Zelensky said the Russian military had suffered “serious losses” and that “Ukrainians were heroically resisting the aggressor.” He tore into the Kremlin for coming up with absurd reasons to try and justify the invasion, such as the oft-repeated claim by Vladimir Putin that Russian forces are just in Ukraine to battle neo-Nazis who have taken over. “Nobody believes [these allegations], Ukrainians don’t believe them, the world doesn’t believe them, and citizens of the Russian Federation don’t believe them. There is not and cannot be any truth that could explain them shooting up kindergartens and residential infrastructure with rocket-launching artillery,” he said, noting that Russian forces had used Grad rockets to fire on an orphanage in the Kyiv region. Two children were also critically injured in a missile attack on a kindergarten in the Sumy region on Friday morning. “What is this war against Ukrainian children in kindergarten? Were they also neo-Nazis?” Zelensky asked.