Ukrainian Death Toll From Russian Invasion Rises to 137, President Says
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a Wednesday evening briefing that the number of Ukrainian casualties from the Russian invasion had risen to 137, including 10 officers, with a further 316 people wounded. He claimed that Russian “saboteurs” had entered the capital of Kyiv ahead of a potential offensive, and said he believed he was firmly in the crosshairs of Russian President Vladimir Putin. “According to available information, the enemy marked me as target number one, and my family as target number two,” he said. Zelensky claimed about 400 Russian soldiers had been killed.