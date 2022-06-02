Zelensky: Social Media Needs to Show Russians the Truth About Ukraine

CHEAT SHEET
    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for social-media platforms to find “creative” new ways to break through Russia’s “wall” of propaganda so that ordinary Russians can see what is really happening in Ukraine. In an interview with Wired published Thursday, he said it was a “very important” step for social-media companies to cut ties with Russia in order to avoid being “influenced by the country’s internal policies.” But there’s still more they can do to break through the information “wall” keeping ordinary Russians from the truth, he said. “Some big, cool platforms—despite being blocked in Russia—should find a technological, ideological, or some kind of creative way to show them the truth of our reality so that Russian people would understand that they live in another world,” he said, noting that those on social media “live in freedom” while Russians are basically “on another planet.”

