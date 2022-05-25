‘The People of Ukraine Share the Pain’: Zelensky Sends Message of Support After Texas Shooting
‘SHARED PAIN’
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has sent a message of sympathy and solidarity with the U.S. in the aftermath of the school shooting in Texas on Tuesday which left 19 children and two adults dead. “Deeply saddened by the news of the murder of innocent children in Texas,” Zelensky tweeted Wednesday morning. “Sincere condolences to the families of the victims, the people of the US and [President Biden] over this tragedy. The people of Ukraine share the pain of the relatives and friends of the victims and all Americans.” His message came after Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba had tweeted earlier: “We stand in solidarity with you at this difficult time.” Elsewhere, Pope Francis also called for gun control after the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvdale. “My heart is broken over the massacre at the elementary school in Texas,” the pontiff said during his weekly general audience. “I pray for the children and adults who have been killed and their families. It's time to say no more to the indiscriminate traffic of arms. Let’s all take action so that these tragedies do not happen again.”