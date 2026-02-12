World Leader Slams Olympics for Disqualifying Athlete Over Helmet

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky slammed the International Olympic Committee for disqualifying fellow countryman Vladyslav Heraskevych from competing in the games. The skeleton racer was kicked from the 2026 Winter Olympics for wearing a helmet honoring Ukrainian athletes who had died from Russian attacks during the competition. Zelensky tore into the Committee on social media, saying, “Sport shouldn’t mean amnesia, and the Olympic movement should help stop wars, not play into the hands of aggressors.” The IOC does not allow any form of political demonstration, according to its founding charter. IOC President Kirsty Coventry told reporters that “The IOC was very keen for Mr Heraskevych to compete” and offered other options to the athlete, including wearing a black armband or donning the helmet immediately after the race concluded. However, Heraskevych balked at any attempts that required him to skip wearing the helmet during the race. “These athletes sacrificed their lives, and because of this sacrifice, I am able to be here, so I will not betray them.” On Thursday, the day of the race, the IOC revoked his accreditation to compete. Heraskevych said the decision left him gutted. “It’s hard to say or put into words. It’s emptiness,” he told reporters.