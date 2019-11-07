TWIST OF FATE
Ukrainian President Was Booked to Announce Biden Investigation on CNN, Says Report
The Ukrainian president was booked to make a statement about opening an investigation into the Biden family in a CNN interview before fate intervened, The New York Times reports. Volodymyr Zelensky’s staffers had reportedly conceded it was inevitable that he'd have to bow to President Trump’s demands to announce investigations against his political enemies or permanently lose millions in military aid. Aides were approached in September by Gordon Sondland, U.S. ambassador to the European Union, who made clear there was little chance of aid being given until there was a public statement. Trump wanted the Ukrainian president to speak on CNN, and Zelensky’s staff planned for him to make an announcement on September 13 in an interview with the network's Fareed Zakaria. However, two days before the scheduled interview, news of the military aid delay leaked and Congress was furious. The Trump administration was forced t0 release the aid and the spot was cancelled, according to the report. “The Zelensky team was ready to make this quid quo pro,” said Petro Burkovskiy, an academic who has close ties to the Ukrainian government.