NATO Accuses Russia of Increasing Troops Near Ukraine Despite Withdrawal Claims
NOT IN THE CLEAR
NATO has accused Russia of increasing its number of troops near the Ukrainian border, even as Ukrainians celebrated the newly declared “Day of Unity” in defiance of fears of an invasion. Despite Russian claims of a pullback on Tuesday, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg told reporters on Wednesday that the alliance had so far “not seen any de-escalation on the ground. On the contrary it appears that Russia continues their military buildup.” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to echo that assessment in comments carried by UNIAN, saying, “We so far don’t see any withdrawal. We’ve only heard about one.” His comments came as the country marked a “Day of Unity,” with many schools, government buildings, and shops displaying the yellow-and-blue Ukrainian flag in a show of solidarity, and the Ukrainian parliament beginning its session by playing the country’s national anthem. The holiday was created as part of a bid by Ukrainian authorities to turn the tables on Russia’s military buildup along the border. Zelensky, apparently aiming to demonstrate he would not be cowed by Russian troops, was also set to head close to the frontline in the country’s east on Wednesday. Ukrainskaya Pravda, citing sources within the presidential administration, said he was expected to travel to Mariupol, in the Donetsk region, to meet with soldiers and foreign ambassadors.