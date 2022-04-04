A couple of weeks ago, it seemed like a joke when Oscars host Amy Schumer suggested that Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky should Zoom into last week’s ceremony to spread awareness about Russia’s brutal war against his country. But two hours into tonight’s Grammy Awards, Zelensky made a surprise appearance on the CBS telecast via satellite to present a performance by John Legend dedicated to the people of Ukraine as they face Russian invasion.

The surreal moment also included a powerful message to viewers across the world, urging for support and to spread awareness about the ongoing war.

“The war doesn’t let us choose who survives and who stays in eternal silence,” Zelensky said straight to the camera. “Our musicians wear body armor instead of tuxedos. They sing to the wounded in hospitals, even to those who can’t hear them. But the music will break through anyway.”

He continued, “We defend our freedom to live on our land. We are fighting Russia, which brings horrible silence with its bombs. Fill the silence with your music. Fill it today to tell our story. Tell the truth about the war on your social networks, on TV. Support us in any way you can—any—but no silence.”