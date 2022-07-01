CHEAT SHEET
Ukrainian Refugee, 5, Killed by Electric Scooter on the French Riviera
A Ukrainian child refugee died after being hit by a speeding electric scooter in the French city of Nice, local law enforcement said. The five-year-old boy was crossing the popular waterfront street of Promenade des Anglais when the fatal accident happened on Wednesday. The boy was holding a bag with his mother and the pair were “hidden by street furniture” when the 40-year-old rider smashed into the child at “excessive speed,” police said. “Despite being injured and having fallen, the rider of the electric scooter immediately cared for the child,” cops added. The boy’s family had fled to France at the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Nice-Matin local outlet reported.