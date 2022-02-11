‘No War in Ukraine’: Skeleton Racer Launches Protest at Beijing Olympics
SKELETON PROTEST
A Ukrainian athlete risked expulsion from the Beijing Winter Olympics after launching an anti-war protest at the skeleton track Friday night. After qualifying in the 17th spot for the final run, slider Vladyslav Heraskevych unfolded a small piece of paper wrapped in a plastic folder with the message: “No War in Ukraine.” The sign was printed on blue and yellow paper matching the Ukrainian flag. The International Olympic Committee has specifically banned any form of political protest under Article 50 of the Olympic Charter, and Beijing Olympic organizers also warned athletes against making political statements at the Games. Heraskeych launched the protest as Russia massed even more troops near the Ukraine border and after President Joe Biden warned U.S citizens to leave Ukraine because “things could go crazy quickly.” Heraskevych finished out of the medals.