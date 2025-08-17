Ukrainian Sniper Breaks World Record for Longest Kill
The world record for the longest confirmed sniper kill was reportedly broken by a Ukrainian soldier who killed two Russian soldiers with a bullet from two and a half miles away. Footage shows the bullet piercing a glass window before striking the Russian troops and a flash of light could be seen as the bullet made impact. The record-breaking shot took place Thursday on the Pokrovsk–Myrnohrad defensive line by Ukraine’s Ground Forces. The sniper platoon named Pryvyd (meaning “Ghost”), comprising of eight sniper units, was responsible for the shooting. The bullet was fired from a Aligator sniper rifle, according to United24 Media, which also reported that artificial intelligence helped break the world record by guiding the bullet and working alongside a drone reconnaissance complex. According to military reports, the Pryvyd unit has successfully taken out nearly a thousand Russian troops in this sector in the past year alone. While Moscow has attempted to breach Ukraine’s defensive lines by deploying around 110,000 troops to the area, the Ukrainian military confirmed Friday the region is still under their control. The previous world record was held by a fellow Ukrainian sniper, who set a record of 2.3 miles in 2023, also to take out a Russian adversary.