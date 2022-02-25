Ukrainian Soldier Blew Up Bridge and Himself to Stop Advance of Russian Troops, Kyiv Says
FINAL ACT
A Ukrainian servicemember blew himself up to stop Russian tanks from advancing over a bridge out of Crimea, Ukraine’s military says. Vitaly Skakun was part of a marine infantry battalion fighting to fend off a column of Russian tanks at the Henichesk bridge in the Kherson region. The Ukrainian troops had made the decision to blow up the bridge, and Skakun took the initiative to carry out the mission, Ukraine’s General Staff said. “The bridge was mined, but he didn’t manage to get away from there. According to his brothers in arms, Vitaly got in touch [with them] and said he was going to blow up the bridge. Immediately after an explosion rang out,” the military said. Skakun died at the scene but the military hailed him for “significantly slowing down the advancement of the enemy,” which allowed his fellow troops to regroup and deploy defenses. Military commanders said they are working to award Skakun with posthumous honors for his “heroic act.” “Russian occupiers, know that the ground will burn under your feet!” the General Staff said.