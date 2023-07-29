Ukrainian Soldiers Are Using North Korean Rockets Against Russia
TABLES TURNED
Ukrainian soldiers near the long-besieged city of Bakhmut have been seen turning seized North Korean rockets against Russian forces. According to the Financial Times, the arms were likely confiscated by a Ukrainian ally who delivered them to the combatants—though the Ukrainian Defense Ministry has hinted that the arms were seized from the Russians themselves. The incident represents a so-far rare sighting of North Korean weapons on the battlefield after repeated allegations from the United States that Kim Jong Un’s regime is supplying Russia, which Pyongyang denies. The two nations have forged closer ties during Russia’s invasion of its neighbor, with Russia’s top defense official paying a visit to the North Korean capital earlier this week.