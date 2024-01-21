Ukrainian Strike Kills 25 in Russian-Occupied Donetsk
NO END IN SIGHT
Ukrainian forces hit the Russian-occupied city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, a retaliatory strike that left 25 people dead and 20 injured on Sunday. The city’s Russian-backed mayor and regional governor said that Ukrainian artillery hit a busy marketplace in what the Russian government called a “barbaric act of terrorism.” Russia typically condemns Ukrainian attacks that kill civilians in the Donetsk region and other areas it has annexed. Its own air strikes, heavy shelling, and ground invasion of its neighbor have killed thousands of Ukrainians since February 2022. The international community widely views Russia’s actions as violations of international law, and the bloody conflict shows no signs of stopping on the eve of its two-year mark.