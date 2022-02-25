WATCH: Badass Ukrainian Woman Gives Russian Soldiers a Glorious Earful

A badass Ukrainian woman who confronted a group of Russian soldiers in the port city of Henichesk gave them a superbly crafted earful of patriotism. After brazenly asking the soldiers “what the fuck” they were doing in Ukraine, the unidentified woman told the group to take some sunflower seeds, the national flower of Ukraine, and put them in their pockets, “so at least sunflowers will grow when you all lie down here.” After essentially vowing to the soldiers that they’d become fertilizer, the ballsy woman declared, “From this moment, you are cursed. I’m telling you.”